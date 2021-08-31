2018 Toyota Tacoma

+ taxes & licensing
604-530-3156
20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
This Toyota Tacoma boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Back-Up Camera, Wheels: 16" Aluminum Alloy SR5, Variable Intermittent Wipers.*This Toyota Tacoma Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: lock up torque converter, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Toyota Safety Sense P, Tires: P245/75R16 AS -inc: full size spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, SR5 Grade Fabric Seat Trim.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8.
