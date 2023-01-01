Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Yaris

168,557 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Yaris

2018 Toyota Yaris

SE FWD *AUTO, BACK UP CAM, LANE KEEPING, BACK CAM*

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Yaris

SE FWD *AUTO, BACK UP CAM, LANE KEEPING, BACK CAM*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

  1. 1698597871
  2. 1698597871
  3. 1698597871
  4. 1698597871
  5. 1698597871
  6. 1698597871
  7. 1698597871
  8. 1698597871
  9. 1698597871
  10. 1698597871
  11. 1698597872
  12. 1698597871
  13. 1698597872
  14. 1698597872
  15. 1698597871
  16. 1698597871
  17. 1698597871
  18. 1698597871
  19. 1698597871
  20. 1698597871
  21. 1698597871
  22. 1698597871
  23. 1698597871
  24. 1698597871
  25. 1698597871
  26. 1698597871
  27. 1698597872
  28. 1698597872
  29. 1698597872
  30. 1698597872
  31. 1698597711
  32. 1698597711
  33. 1698597711
  34. 1698597712
  35. 1698597712
  36. 1698597711
  37. 1698597711
  38. 1698597712
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
168,557KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10605276
  • Stock #: RC1378
  • VIN: VNKKTUD38JA095714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,557 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

 

VSA Dealer # 31259

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoworld

2018 Toyota Yaris SE...
 168,557 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz M...
 168,475 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 133,020 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoworld

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

Call Dealer

604-510-XXXX

(click to show)

604-510-7227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory