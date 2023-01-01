2018 Toyota Yaris

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 8 , 5 5 7 K M Used Excellent Condition

RC1378 VIN: VNKKTUD38JA095714

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black Cloth

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 168,557 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Forward Collision Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Departure Assist Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features Wheel Covers Wheel Locks Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

