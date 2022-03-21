$33,390+ tax & licensing
604-532-8828
2018 Volkswagen Golf
GTI
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
$33,390
- Listing ID: 8802308
- Stock #: MPGTI
- VIN: 3VW447AU8JM270430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI, 2.0L turbo four, six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, Fender audio system, onboard navigation, and leather upholstery, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Only 58,500 kilometres on this car!
Quick, zippy acceleration and sporty handling makes fun work of twisting roads.
Roomy hatchback design offers excellent passenger and cargo versatility and high-quality interior materials look and feel great.
Come by and see this beauty!
Dealer# 7468
www.canadiancarandtruck.com
Vehicle Features
