Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Golf

58,500 KM

Details Description Features

$33,390

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,390

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

GTI

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Golf

GTI

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
Sale

$33,390

+ taxes & licensing

58,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8802308
  • Stock #: MPGTI
  • VIN: 3VW447AU8JM270430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MPGTI
  • Mileage 58,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI, 2.0L turbo four, six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, Fender audio system, onboard navigation, and leather upholstery, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Only 58,500 kilometres on this car!

Quick, zippy acceleration and sporty handling makes fun work of twisting roads.
Roomy hatchback design offers excellent passenger and cargo versatility and high-quality interior materials look and feel great.
Come by and see this beauty!
Dealer# 7468
www.canadiancarandtruck.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 58,500 KM
$33,390 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory