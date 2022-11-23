$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 4MOTION - Navigation
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8
44,100KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9366346
- Stock #: L4547A
- VIN: 3VV4B7AX5JM196808
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,100 KM
Vehicle Description
With an all wheel drive system, this 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is safer, much more stable and more secure regardless of the driving conditions. This 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Langley.
The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is completely redesigned and much more refined this year. With a more aggressive and masculine front hood, and all around design tweaks, the new Tiguan is becoming the undisputed king of the city streets. There is more of everything in the new Tiguan including more legroom, more options to choose from and more power. The new and improved Tiguan is the best choice for a new compact SUV.This low mileage SUV has just 44,100 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Highline 4MOTION. Towering above the competition, this luxuriously fitted out Tiguan Highline 4MOTION has all the best gadgets and features VW has to offer. Options include upgraded stylish aluminum wheels, power sunroof with sunshade, roof rack rails, LED brake lights, front fog lamps, Fender Digital Audio system with 8 speakers, satellite navigation, voice control, App-Connect smart phone integration, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, heated power front seats, leather upholstered seats front and rear, proximity entry, push button start, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air, door mirrors and drivers seats memory control, blind spot sensor, back up camera, forward and rear collision alerts, front and rear parking sensors and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes.
