2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

63,176 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

604-532-8888

Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Location

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

63,176KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9595327
  • Stock #: 13UTNA08157
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX8JM208157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 63,176 KM

Vehicle Description

OpenRoad Private Leasing Available! One Owner, No Accidents, Local ! Infiniti Langley is pleased to offer this vehicle as an OpenRoad certified with benefits like: • Full Mechanical & Safety Inspection • 30-day or 2000km exchange privilege • 90-day or 5000km powertrain warranty Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with purchasing an OpenRoad vehicle! We offer in-house leasing, competitive financing and will ensure every aspect of your purchasing experience is smooth and tailored to your needs. Speak to one of our sales executives today and experience the OpenRoad difference! Price excludes: Documentation fee ($599) & Dealer Prep ($599) GST & PST, Licensing, Insurance and registration costs. Dealer #31235

Email OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

