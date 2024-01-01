$34,800+ tax & licensing
2019 Acura RDX
A-Spec
2019 Acura RDX
A-Spec
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
$34,800
+ taxes & licensing
147,800KM
VIN 5J8TC2H67KL806218
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,800 KM
2019 Acura Rdx A-Spec with the 2.0L 4 cylinder engine, heating/cooling leather interior, reverse camera, power trunk, am/fm/bluetooth, moonroof, heating steering wheel and many more options.
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
