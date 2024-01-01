Menu
<p>2019 Acura Rdx A-Spec with the 2.0L 4 cylinder engine, heating/cooling leather interior, reverse camera, power trunk, am/fm/bluetooth, moonroof, heating steering wheel and many more options.</p>

2019 Acura RDX

147,800 KM

$34,800

+ tax & licensing
2019 Acura RDX

A-Spec

12038143

2019 Acura RDX

A-Spec

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J8TC2H67KL806218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Acura Rdx A-Spec with the 2.0L 4 cylinder engine, heating/cooling leather interior, reverse camera, power trunk, am/fm/bluetooth, moonroof, heating steering wheel and many more options.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2019 Acura RDX