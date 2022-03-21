$49,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi A6
Premium 55 TFSI quattro
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
$49,990
- Listing ID: 8910583
- Stock #: UUA6
- VIN: WAUK2AF22KN064612
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Audi A6 Premium 3.0L 55 TFSI Quattro, Automatic. The A6 comes with leather upholstery, heated front seats, eight-way power-adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a dual-display touch-screen infotainment system, Bluetooth, three USB ports, a 10-speaker stereo, satellite radio, navigation, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Standard driver assistance features include a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, and automatic emergency braking. Extra Clean with only 39,500kms!!
