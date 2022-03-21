Menu
2019 Audi A6

39,500 KM

$49,990

+ tax & licensing
Premium 55 TFSI quattro

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

39,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8910583
  • Stock #: UUA6
  • VIN: WAUK2AF22KN064612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Audi A6 Premium 3.0L 55 TFSI Quattro, Automatic. The A6 comes with leather upholstery, heated front seats, eight-way power-adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a dual-display touch-screen infotainment system, Bluetooth, three USB ports, a 10-speaker stereo, satellite radio, navigation, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Standard driver assistance features include a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, and automatic emergency braking. Extra Clean with only 39,500kms!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

