2019 Audi A8

13,000 KM

$79,800

+ tax & licensing
$79,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

2019 Audi A8

2019 Audi A8

L

2019 Audi A8

L

Winding Road Motorcars

20261 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

$79,800

+ taxes & licensing

13,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Audi A8L
12,500 Kms
Vesuvius Grey Metallic
Stock#9745

This Audi A8L comes to us from its original owner in near perfect condition and with only 12,000kms on the odometer, this big body Audi is barely broken in. The exterior is finished in Vesuvius Grey Metallic while the interior is trimmed in black leather. This sedan is equipped with sport heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, Bang and Olufsen upgraded stereo system, adaptive cruise with collision avoidance, 360 camera and many other features expected from a top end Audi.

Driving this vehicle is pure enjoyment with the Intelligent air ride suspension, a smooth twin-turbo v6 mated to an 8-speed transmission while everything is kept under control with Audis famous Quattro all-wheel drive system. Maneuvering this long wheel base sedan is made simple with the addition of four wheel steering which controls the rear wheels to create a much tighter turning radius.

This car comes with a clean, no claim CarFax and is local to B.C. It retains the balance of factory warranty until April, 2023 and has just had its full Audi service.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

Financing, Leasing and Warranties are available.

We accept UnionPay and Alipay.

Trades are always welcome.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Air Suspension
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Dual Moonroof
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20261 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

