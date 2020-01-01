2019 Audi A8

+ taxes & licensing
20261 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2019 Audi A8L
12,500 Kms
Vesuvius Grey Metallic
Stock#9745
This Audi A8L comes to us from its original owner in near perfect condition and with only 12,000kms on the odometer, this big body Audi is barely broken in. The exterior is finished in Vesuvius Grey Metallic while the interior is trimmed in black leather. This sedan is equipped with sport heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, Bang and Olufsen upgraded stereo system, adaptive cruise with collision avoidance, 360 camera and many other features expected from a top end Audi.
Driving this vehicle is pure enjoyment with the Intelligent air ride suspension, a smooth twin-turbo v6 mated to an 8-speed transmission while everything is kept under control with Audis famous Quattro all-wheel drive system. Maneuvering this long wheel base sedan is made simple with the addition of four wheel steering which controls the rear wheels to create a much tighter turning radius.
This car comes with a clean, no claim CarFax and is local to B.C. It retains the balance of factory warranty until April, 2023 and has just had its full Audi service.
