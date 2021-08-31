Menu
2019 Audi e-tron

21,000 KM

$82,800

+ tax & licensing
$82,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

2019 Audi Audie_tron

2019 Audi Audie_tron

Technik

2019 Audi Audie_tron

Technik

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

$82,800

+ taxes & licensing

21,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Stock #: 2689
  VIN: WA1VAAGE9KB012689

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2689
  • Mileage 21,000 KM

2019 Audi e-tron Technik
21,000 Kms
Galaxy Blue Metallic
Stock#2689

This Audi e-tron comes to us with just under 21,000. The exterior is finished in a unique Galaxy Blue Metallic while the interior is an elegant Okapi brown. This all electric Audi e-tron Technik comes will all the bells and whistles including drivers assistance package that contains adaptive cruise control, land departure warning, collision avoidance and heads-up display. Also features is heated, ventilated front massaging seats with heated steering wheel and rear seats, b=Bang and Olfusen stereo, 21" wheels and dynamic orange brake calipers.

The Audi e-tron contains a 95kwh lithium ion battery that powers two electric motors. Together they make a combined 355 horsepower and 414 lb-ft of torque and in Sport mode they briefly unlock 402 ponies and 490 lb-ft. This combination has an EPA of about 330 kilometres.

Needing nothing but a new driver, this HOV approved SUV is ready for its new owner.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

Financing, Leasing and Warranties are available.

We accept UnionPay , Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Technik
Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Balance of Factory Warranty
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Night Vision
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Lane Keeping Assist
Electric Motor

Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

