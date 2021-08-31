2019 Audi Audie_tron

+ taxes & licensing
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2019 Audi e-tron Technik
21,000 Kms
Galaxy Blue Metallic
Stock#2689
This Audi e-tron comes to us with just under 21,000. The exterior is finished in a unique Galaxy Blue Metallic while the interior is an elegant Okapi brown. This all electric Audi e-tron Technik comes will all the bells and whistles including drivers assistance package that contains adaptive cruise control, land departure warning, collision avoidance and heads-up display. Also features is heated, ventilated front massaging seats with heated steering wheel and rear seats, b=Bang and Olfusen stereo, 21" wheels and dynamic orange brake calipers.
The Audi e-tron contains a 95kwh lithium ion battery that powers two electric motors. Together they make a combined 355 horsepower and 414 lb-ft of torque and in Sport mode they briefly unlock 402 ponies and 490 lb-ft. This combination has an EPA of about 330 kilometres.
Needing nothing but a new driver, this HOV approved SUV is ready for its new owner.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
Financing, Leasing and Warranties are available.
We accept UnionPay , Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
