2019 BMW 330i

24,333 KM

Details Features

$49,664

+ tax & licensing
$49,664

+ taxes & licensing

BMW Langley

604-533-0269

2019 BMW 330i

2019 BMW 330i

xDrive Sedan

2019 BMW 330i

xDrive Sedan

Location

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

  1. 8377302
$49,664

+ taxes & licensing

24,333KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8377302
  • Stock #: PS78580
  • VIN: WBA5R7C52KAJ78580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met
  • Interior Colour Cognac Vernasca Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # PS78580
  • Mileage 24,333 KM

Vehicle Features

Remote Engine Start
Adaptive M Suspension
M SPORT PACKAGE
High Gloss Shadow Line
Universal remote control
LED Fog Lights
Aluminum Tetragon Trim
HEA Package II
19inch M Lt/Aly Wheels, Double-Spoke 791 M, Bicolour, A/S RFT
Seat Heating, Front and Rear
1 KEY*
Black Sapphire Metallic w/ ZNE
Cognac Vernasca Leather w/ ZMD, ZND, or ZNE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

BMW Langley

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

