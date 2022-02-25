$49,664+ tax & licensing
$49,664
+ taxes & licensing
2019 BMW 330i
xDrive Sedan
Location
6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2
24,333KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8377302
- Stock #: PS78580
- VIN: WBA5R7C52KAJ78580
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met
- Interior Colour Cognac Vernasca Lthr
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Features
Remote Engine Start
Adaptive M Suspension
M SPORT PACKAGE
High Gloss Shadow Line
Universal remote control
LED Fog Lights
Aluminum Tetragon Trim
HEA Package II
19inch M Lt/Aly Wheels, Double-Spoke 791 M, Bicolour, A/S RFT
Seat Heating, Front and Rear
1 KEY*
Black Sapphire Metallic w/ ZNE
Cognac Vernasca Leather w/ ZMD, ZND, or ZNE
