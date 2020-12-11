Menu
2019 BMW 4 Series

9,000 KM

$65,900

+ tax & licensing
$65,900

+ taxes & licensing

BMW Langley

604-533-0269

2019 BMW 4 Series

2019 BMW 4 Series

440 xDrive Cabriolet

2019 BMW 4 Series

440 xDrive Cabriolet

Location

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

$65,900

+ taxes & licensing

9,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6351227
  Stock #: 3404194B
  VIN: WBA4Z7C52KEF55068

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met
  Interior Colour Black Dakota Lthr
  Body Style Convertible
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 3404194B
  Mileage 9,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2019 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive AWD 8-Speed Automatic Sport 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo Active Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive M Suspension, Air Collar, Alarm System, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, BMW ConnectedDrive Services Professional, Comfort Access, Front & Rear Park Distance Control, Full Digital Instrument Display, harman/kardon® Sound System, Head-Up Display, High Speed Maximum w/Performance Tires, High-Beam Assistant, Lumbar Support, M Performance Exhaust, M Performance Package, M Performance Package II, M Power Kit, M Sport Brakes, Premium Package Enhanced, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Surround View, Universal Remote Control, Variable Sport Steering, Wheels: 19" x 8" Fr & 19" x 8.5" Rr (21W). This vehicle is sold as a BMW safety inspected Pre-owned unit and is reconditioned to luxury standards! Call us today to schedule your exclusive viewing and test drive! (Doc fee $495, $500 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)

Vehicle Features

M Performance Package
Speed Limit Info
WiFi Hotspot
Premium Package Enhanced
M Performance Package II
Fineline Anthracite Trim w/ Chrome Highlight
Wireless Charging w/ Extended Bluetooth and USB
1 KEY/1 DISPLAY/BOOKS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

BMW Langley

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

