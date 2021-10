$39,551 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 3 3 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7803066

7803066 Stock #: DL09926

DL09926 VIN: WBA4J3C53KBL09926

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Estoril Blue Met

Interior Colour Black Dkt lthr w/ Blue Contrast Stitching

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Stock # DL09926

Mileage 20,331 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Lumbar Support Additional Features M SPORT PACKAGE Surround View Premium Package Enhanced Estoril Blue Metallic Black Dakota Leather w/ Blue Contrast Stitching Air Breather in Body Colour Wireless Charging w/ Extended Bluetooth and USB Carbon Aluminum Trim w/ Chrome Highlight 19inch M Lt/Aly Wheels, Double-Spoke, Style 704 M, Perf. RFT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.