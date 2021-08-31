Menu
2019 BMW 7 Series

1,700 KM

Details Description Features

$89,800

+ tax & licensing
$89,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

2019 BMW 7 Series

2019 BMW 7 Series

740Le xDrive

2019 BMW 7 Series

740Le xDrive

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

$89,800

+ taxes & licensing

1,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7751964
  Stock #: 0409
  VIN: WBA7J2C53KB440409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 1,700 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 BMW 740LE
Black Sapphire Metallic
Hybrid
1,700 Kilometers
Stk# 0409

This 2019 BMW 740LE Hybrid comes to us with an amazingly low mileage of just under 1,700 Kilometers. The exterior is wrapped in Black Sapphire Metallic while the interior is draped in a Nappa Black leather with an Alcantara headliner. This big body German sedan comes exceptionally well optioned including the M-Sport package, Sky lounge panoramic roof, Front and rear heated, ventilated and massaging seats, rear entertainment package, Adaptive LED headlights, Driving Assistant with surround view, soft close doors and many others.

This particular BMW 7-series is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged inline four-cylinder, which on its own is good for 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque but when paired to it's 111-horsepower electric motor and a 9.2-kWh battery, it boasts 322 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. of torque. When fully charged, a range of up to 26 kilometers can be reached before needing assistance from the gas motor, which is perfect for those daily in town tasks. Unlike full electric vehicles, when the battery runs low, the car operates as any normal gasoline powered vehicle would.

Being a hybrid vehicle, the use of the HOV lane is permitted therefore saving you time and gas. This car needs absolutely nothing as it is essentially new. If you were to purchase this vehicle new today, it would run upwards of $130,000.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

Financing, Leasing and Warranties are available.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Bitcoin & Major Cryptocurrencies.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

740Le
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Air Suspension
Balance of Factory Warranty
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Dual Moonroof
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Heads-Up Display
Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Night Vision
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
All Wheel Steering
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

