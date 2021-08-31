2019 BMW 7 Series

+ taxes & licensing
604-764-7225
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2019 BMW 740LE
Black Sapphire Metallic
Hybrid
1,700 Kilometers
Stk# 0409
This 2019 BMW 740LE Hybrid comes to us with an amazingly low mileage of just under 1,700 Kilometers. The exterior is wrapped in Black Sapphire Metallic while the interior is draped in a Nappa Black leather with an Alcantara headliner. This big body German sedan comes exceptionally well optioned including the M-Sport package, Sky lounge panoramic roof, Front and rear heated, ventilated and massaging seats, rear entertainment package, Adaptive LED headlights, Driving Assistant with surround view, soft close doors and many others.
This particular BMW 7-series is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged inline four-cylinder, which on its own is good for 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque but when paired to it's 111-horsepower electric motor and a 9.2-kWh battery, it boasts 322 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. of torque. When fully charged, a range of up to 26 kilometers can be reached before needing assistance from the gas motor, which is perfect for those daily in town tasks. Unlike full electric vehicles, when the battery runs low, the car operates as any normal gasoline powered vehicle would.
Being a hybrid vehicle, the use of the HOV lane is permitted therefore saving you time and gas. This car needs absolutely nothing as it is essentially new. If you were to purchase this vehicle new today, it would run upwards of $130,000.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
Financing, Leasing and Warranties are available.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Bitcoin & Major Cryptocurrencies.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6