6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2108 kilometers below market average! 2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo Active Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Ambient Air Package, Automatic 4-Zone Climate Control, Black High Gloss Roof Rails, BMW Individual Extended Merino Upholstery, BMW Laserlight Headlights, Comfort Access, Driver & Passenger Massage Function, Driving Assistant Professional, Evasion Assist, Front & Rear Seat Heating, Front Comfort Seats, Front Cross Traffic Alert, Glass Application For Interior Elements, harman/kardon® Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated & Cooled Cupholders, High-Gloss Shadow Line, Lane Keep Assistant, M Aerodynamics Package, M Leather Steering Wheel, M Sport Brakes, M Sport Exhaust System, M Sport Package, M Sport Package (337), Manual Side Sunshades, Premium Excellence Package, Remote Engine Start, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Soft Close Doors, Steering & Lane Control, Traffic Jam Assistant, Travel & Comfort System, Universal Remote Control, Ventilated Seats, Walknappa Leather Dashboard, Wheels: 21" x 9.5" Fr & 21" x 10.5" Rr M Y-Spoke, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB, Without Exterior Lines Designation. This vehicle is sold as a BMW safety inspected Pre-owned unit and is reconditioned to luxury standards! Call us today to schedule your exclusive viewing and test drive! (Doc fee $495, $500 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)
