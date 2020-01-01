Menu
2019 BMW X5

10,773 KM

$79,900

+ tax & licensing
$79,900

+ taxes & licensing

BMW Langley

604-533-0269

2019 BMW X5

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i

Location

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

$79,900

+ taxes & licensing

10,773KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6307425
  • Stock #: DL05252
  • VIN: 5UXCR6C59KLL05252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour BMW Individual Tartufo Extended Merino Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # DL05252
  • Mileage 10,773 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2108 kilometers below market average! 2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo Active Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Ambient Air Package, Automatic 4-Zone Climate Control, Black High Gloss Roof Rails, BMW Individual Extended Merino Upholstery, BMW Laserlight Headlights, Comfort Access, Driver & Passenger Massage Function, Driving Assistant Professional, Evasion Assist, Front & Rear Seat Heating, Front Comfort Seats, Front Cross Traffic Alert, Glass Application For Interior Elements, harman/kardon® Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated & Cooled Cupholders, High-Gloss Shadow Line, Lane Keep Assistant, M Aerodynamics Package, M Leather Steering Wheel, M Sport Brakes, M Sport Exhaust System, M Sport Package, M Sport Package (337), Manual Side Sunshades, Premium Excellence Package, Remote Engine Start, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Soft Close Doors, Steering & Lane Control, Traffic Jam Assistant, Travel & Comfort System, Universal Remote Control, Ventilated Seats, Walknappa Leather Dashboard, Wheels: 21" x 9.5" Fr & 21" x 10.5" Rr M Y-Spoke, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB, Without Exterior Lines Designation. This vehicle is sold as a BMW safety inspected Pre-owned unit and is reconditioned to luxury standards! Call us today to schedule your exclusive viewing and test drive! (Doc fee $495, $500 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)

Vehicle Features

M SPORT PACKAGE
Alpine White
M SPORT PKG
Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension
Premium Excellence Package
Travel and Comfort System
BMW Individual- Tartufo Extended Merino Leather

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

BMW Langley

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

