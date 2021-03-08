+ taxes & licensing
604-764-7225
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
604-764-7225
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2019 bmw X5 x40i
38,000 Kms
Carbon-Schwartz Metallic
Stock#4457
This BMW X5 40i comes to us from its original owner with only 38,000 kilometres. The exterior is finished in Carbon-Schwarz Metallic while the interior is draped in Vernasca cognac leather. This particular X5 is equipped with the Excellence package which includes such features as Sky Lounge, soft close doors, rear window sunshades, heated and cooled cupholders, front and rear heated seats, four-zone climate control, laser headlights, massage seats, Harman-Karman audio, and a Walknappa leather dashboard.
Powering this German SUV is a 3.0L Turbo V6 which produces 335 Horsepower and 330 LB-FT of Torque. The power is transferred to the pavement via the XDrive all-wheel drive system.
This X5 comes with a clean, no accident, local CarFax. It has all the up to date servicing and is ready for its new owner.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
Financing, Leasing and Warranties are available.
We accept UnionPay and Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225
Mercedes, Lexus, BMW, AMG, xDrive, Audi, 4matic, Bentley, Porsche, Alpina, A8
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6