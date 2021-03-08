Menu
2019 BMW X5

38,000 KM

Details Description Features

$72,800

+ tax & licensing
$72,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

2019 BMW X5

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$72,800

+ taxes & licensing

38,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: 5UXCR6C51KLL24457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 bmw X5 x40i
38,000 Kms
Carbon-Schwartz Metallic
Stock#4457

This BMW X5 40i comes to us from its original owner with only 38,000 kilometres. The exterior is finished in Carbon-Schwarz Metallic while the interior is draped in Vernasca cognac leather. This particular X5 is equipped with the Excellence package which includes such features as Sky Lounge, soft close doors, rear window sunshades, heated and cooled cupholders, front and rear heated seats, four-zone climate control, laser headlights, massage seats, Harman-Karman audio, and a Walknappa leather dashboard.

Powering this German SUV is a 3.0L Turbo V6 which produces 335 Horsepower and 330 LB-FT of Torque. The power is transferred to the pavement via the XDrive all-wheel drive system.

This X5 comes with a clean, no accident, local CarFax. It has all the up to date servicing and is ready for its new owner.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

Financing, Leasing and Warranties are available.

We accept UnionPay and Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Mercedes, Lexus, BMW, AMG, xDrive, Audi, 4matic, Bentley, Porsche, Alpina, A8

Vehicle Features

Excellence M-Sport
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

