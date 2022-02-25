$88,800+ tax & licensing
$88,800
+ taxes & licensing
BMW Langley
604-533-0269
2019 BMW X5
2019 BMW X5
xDrive40i
Location
BMW Langley
6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2
604-533-0269
$88,800
+ taxes & licensing
5,510KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8353584
- Stock #: AL02134
- VIN: 5UXCR6C5XKLL02134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Arctic Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black Perforated Vernasca Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # AL02134
- Mileage 5,510 KM
Vehicle Features
M SPORT PACKAGE
Parking Assistance Plus w/Surround View
BMW Laserlight Headlights
Arctic Grey Metallic
Black Perforated Vernasca Leather
Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension
Fine-Wood Fineline Stripe Brown High-Gloss Trim
Premium Enhanced Package
Glass Application `CraftedClarity` for Interior Elements
Travel and Comfort System
20inch M Lt/Aly Wheels, Star-Spoke 740M, Bicolour, A/S Runflat Tires
1 KEY*
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
BMW Langley
6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2