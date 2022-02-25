Menu
2019 BMW X5

5,510 KM

Details Features

$88,800

+ tax & licensing
$88,800

+ taxes & licensing

BMW Langley

604-533-0269

2019 BMW X5

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i

Location

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

$88,800

+ taxes & licensing

5,510KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8353584
  • Stock #: AL02134
  • VIN: 5UXCR6C5XKLL02134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Perforated Vernasca Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # AL02134
  • Mileage 5,510 KM

Vehicle Features

M SPORT PACKAGE
Parking Assistance Plus w/Surround View
BMW Laserlight Headlights
Arctic Grey Metallic
Black Perforated Vernasca Leather
Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension
Fine-Wood Fineline Stripe Brown High-Gloss Trim
Premium Enhanced Package
Glass Application `CraftedClarity` for Interior Elements
Travel and Comfort System
20inch M Lt/Aly Wheels, Star-Spoke 740M, Bicolour, A/S Runflat Tires
1 KEY*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

BMW Langley

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

