Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 CHEROKEE Arctic Wolf

0 KM

Details Description Features

$43,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
2019 CHEROKEE Arctic Wolf

2019 CHEROKEE Arctic Wolf

Limited 245RK4 Fifth Wheel, Like New!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 CHEROKEE Arctic Wolf

Limited 245RK4 Fifth Wheel, Like New!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

  1. 1681340530
  2. 1681340530
  3. 1681340530
  4. 1681340530
  5. 1681340530
  6. 1681340529
  7. 1681340530
  8. 1681340530
  9. 1681340529
  10. 1681340530
  11. 1681340530
  12. 1681340530
  13. 1681340530
  14. 1681340530
  15. 1681340530
  16. 1681340530
  17. 1681340530
  18. 1681340530
  19. 1681340530
  20. 1681340530
  21. 1681340530
  22. 1681340530
  23. 1681340530
  24. 1681340530
Contact Seller

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9825658
  • Stock #: B3842(DL#31138)

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style 5th Wheel
  • Stock # B3842(DL#31138)
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This Unit is Stored Off Site do to Limited Space.. Please Call For More Information..

In Excellent Condition Inside and Out!! One Owner, Arctic Wolf Fifth Wheel.. Very Well Taken Care of..
Financing is Available..

2019 Forest River Arctic Wolf, Cherokee Limited, 245RK4 Fifth Wheel.. With the Extreme Weather Arctic Package..
Forest River Premium Product..
Length: 31 Ft.
Width: 8 Ft.
Height: 12.42 Ft,
Dry Weight: 8,000 lbs.
2 Slide Outs With Awnings..
NXG Luxury Levelling System.. Power Front and Rear Jacks..
Outdoor Fridge.. Outdoor Shower.. Power Awning..
Fireplace.. A/C.. Furnace.. T.V.. Pantry.. Stereo..
Walk Around Queen Bed with Under Bed Storage.. Lots of Storage In the Master Bedroom..
Pass Through Bathroom..
Thomas Payne Collection Recliner Chairs.. Pull Out Couch.. Kitchen Table and Chairs..
Full Size Fridge, Microwave, Stove..
Lots of Cabinet and Storage Space..
So Much More, Too Much Too List..

Extended Warranty Available!!

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $43,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..

Website:
www.carboyz.ca

Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

Stock# B3842..
Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2017 RAM 1500 SLT 4x...
 130,220 KM
$31,900 + tax & lic
2009 MINI Cooper Clu...
 83,994 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2019 CHEROKEE Arctic...
 0 KM
$43,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carboyz Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory