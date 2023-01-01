2019 CHEROKEE Arctic Wolf

$43,900+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Description
This Unit is Stored Off Site do to Limited Space.. Please Call For More Information..
In Excellent Condition Inside and Out!! One Owner, Arctic Wolf Fifth Wheel.. Very Well Taken Care of..
Financing is Available..
2019 Forest River Arctic Wolf, Cherokee Limited, 245RK4 Fifth Wheel.. With the Extreme Weather Arctic Package..
Forest River Premium Product..
Length: 31 Ft.
Width: 8 Ft.
Height: 12.42 Ft,
Dry Weight: 8,000 lbs.
2 Slide Outs With Awnings..
NXG Luxury Levelling System.. Power Front and Rear Jacks..
Outdoor Fridge.. Outdoor Shower.. Power Awning..
Fireplace.. A/C.. Furnace.. T.V.. Pantry.. Stereo..
Walk Around Queen Bed with Under Bed Storage.. Lots of Storage In the Master Bedroom..
Pass Through Bathroom..
Thomas Payne Collection Recliner Chairs.. Pull Out Couch.. Kitchen Table and Chairs..
Full Size Fridge, Microwave, Stove..
Lots of Cabinet and Storage Space..
So Much More, Too Much Too List..
Extended Warranty Available!!
!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $43,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3842..
Dealer# 31138..
