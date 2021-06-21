Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Bolt

63,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Toyota

604-530-3156

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Bolt

2019 Chevrolet Bolt

EV Premier

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Bolt

EV Premier

Location

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

  1. 7531834
  2. 7531834
  3. 7531834
  4. 7531834
  5. 7531834
  6. 7531834
  7. 7531834
  8. 7531834
  9. 7531834
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

63,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7531834
  • Stock #: RA21346A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet Bolt EV delivers a Electric engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, NONE (STD), Wireless Charging for devices, Wipers, front intermittent, variable with washers.* This Chevrolet Bolt EV Features the Following Options *Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger Express-Down, Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) Ultra-Bright machined aluminum with painted pockets, Visors, driver and front passenger sliding vanity mirrors, covered, Tires, P215/50R17 all-season blackwall, Michelin Selfseal puncture-sealing, Tire Pressure Monitor System, manual learn, Tire Fill Alert, Theft-deterrent system, immobilizer.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Stop By Today *A short visit to Langley Toyota located at 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8 can get you a tried-and-true Bolt EV today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE NONE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Langley Toyota

2017 BMW 330i xDrive
 62,300 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Santa F...
 134,802 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 77,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-3156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory