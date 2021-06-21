2019 Chevrolet Bolt

+ taxes & licensing
604-530-3156
20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
604-530-3156
+ taxes & licensing
This Chevrolet Bolt EV delivers a Electric engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, NONE (STD), Wireless Charging for devices, Wipers, front intermittent, variable with washers.* This Chevrolet Bolt EV Features the Following Options *Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger Express-Down, Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) Ultra-Bright machined aluminum with painted pockets, Visors, driver and front passenger sliding vanity mirrors, covered, Tires, P215/50R17 all-season blackwall, Michelin Selfseal puncture-sealing, Tire Pressure Monitor System, manual learn, Tire Fill Alert, Theft-deterrent system, immobilizer.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Stop By Today *A short visit to Langley Toyota located at 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8 can get you a tried-and-true Bolt EV today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8