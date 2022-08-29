$45,966+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,966
+ taxes & licensing
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
604-591-8881
2019 Chevrolet Camaro
2019 Chevrolet Camaro
2SS
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$45,966
+ taxes & licensing
50,449KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9310075
- Stock #: P214613
- VIN: 1G1FG1R70K0144929
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # P214613
- Mileage 50,449 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Sunroof
Memory Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting
Bose Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
BACK UP CAMERA
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Lane Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Power LEATHER Seats
KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH START
HEATED & COOLED SEATS
2019 CHEVROLET CAMARO 2SS 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION WITH ACTIVE REV MATCH
REAR VIEW MIRROR WITH CAMERA MONITORING
QUAD EXHAUST -CHANGE EXHAUST MODE TO THE COMFORT OF YOUR EARS BALANCE OF CHEVROLET FACTORY WARRANTY CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION 604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123 GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE -------- PRE APPROVAL -------...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4