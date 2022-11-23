Menu
2019 Chevrolet Camaro

21,446 KM

Details

$35,966

+ tax & licensing
$35,966

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$35,966

+ taxes & licensing

21,446KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9434235
  • Stock #: P214649
  • VIN: 1G1FB1RX3K0143885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,446 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Camaro-2019-id9275714.html

Vehicle Features

Power Seats
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH START
BACK UP CAMERA MONITORING
2019 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
2019 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
FULL CHEVROLET BODY KIT { GROUND EFFECTS } 20 INCH POLISHED WHEELS - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH START BALANCE OF CHEVROLET FACTORY WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

