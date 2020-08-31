Menu
2019 Chevrolet Corvette

2,384 KM

$69,900

+ tax & licensing
$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

2LT Stingray, 7 Spd, Like New!! Only 2,387Kms!!

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

2LT Stingray, 7 Spd, Like New!! Only 2,387Kms!!

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

2,384KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5784693
  Stock #: B3445(DL#31138)
  VIN: 1G1YC2D76K5117982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 2,384 KM

Vehicle Description

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..
Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..
Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..  
To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email    
 
Immaculate!! Like New!! One Owner, Local Fraser Valley Corvette with NO Accidents or Claims.. Only 2,387 Kms.!!
Exterior Colour is Long Beach Red Tintcoat..

2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2LT, 455 Horsepower 6.2L V8 with a 7 Speed Manual Transmission with Rev Match, Loaded with Options Including Heads Up Display,  Front and Rear Cameras, Apple Car Play, Heated and Cooled Seats, Magnetic Selective Ride Control, Exhaust Sound Control, Push Button Start with Keyless Proximity Remote, GT Bucket Seats, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Body Coloured Targa Top, Bose Speaker System with Bass Box, Carbon Flash Exterior Vents, Power Telescoping Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Hidden Dash Compartment, A/C, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, HID Headlamps and So Much More..

Warranty Remaining.. Only 2,387 Kms..
 
!!! END OF SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $69,900.00.. Must See!!
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
$295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 All our Vehicles Come With a:
 CARFAX/ICBC Report..
 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
 Full Detail..

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 Call:
 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
 Text:
 604.802.7113..

Website:
www.carboyz.ca

Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

Stock# B3445..  
Dealer# 31138

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Targa Roof
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

