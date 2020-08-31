+ taxes & licensing
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Immaculate!! Like New!! One Owner, Local Fraser Valley Corvette with NO Accidents or Claims.. Only 2,387 Kms.!!
Exterior Colour is Long Beach Red Tintcoat..
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2LT, 455 Horsepower 6.2L V8 with a 7 Speed Manual Transmission with Rev Match, Loaded with Options Including Heads Up Display, Front and Rear Cameras, Apple Car Play, Heated and Cooled Seats, Magnetic Selective Ride Control, Exhaust Sound Control, Push Button Start with Keyless Proximity Remote, GT Bucket Seats, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Body Coloured Targa Top, Bose Speaker System with Bass Box, Carbon Flash Exterior Vents, Power Telescoping Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Hidden Dash Compartment, A/C, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, HID Headlamps and So Much More..
Warranty Remaining.. Only 2,387 Kms..
Priced at Only $69,900.00.. Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)..
