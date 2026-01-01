$18,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Chevrolet Malibu
LS
2019 Chevrolet Malibu
LS
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
43,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1ZC5ST9KF122402
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 43,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Chevrolet Malibu LS with the 1.5L 4 cylinder engine, front wheel drive, automatic, cloth interior, power mirrors, reverse camera, android auto/apple carplay, am/fm/bluetooth, clean title, no accidents, and so much more!
Documentation Fee: $395
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
Call Dealer
604-532-XXXX(click to show)
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
604-532-8828
2019 Chevrolet Malibu