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<p>2019 Chevrolet Malibu LS with the 1.5L 4 cylinder engine, front wheel drive, automatic, cloth interior, power mirrors, reverse camera, android auto/apple carplay, am/fm/bluetooth, clean title, no accidents, and so much more!</p><p> </p><p>Documentation Fee: $395</p><p> </p>

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

43,500 KM

Details Description Features

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Watch This Vehicle
14162647.813400033?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25900

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

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Contact Seller
Sale

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
43,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1ZC5ST9KF122402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Chevrolet Malibu LS with the 1.5L 4 cylinder engine, front wheel drive, automatic, cloth interior, power mirrors, reverse camera, android auto/apple carplay, am/fm/bluetooth, clean title, no accidents, and so much more!

 

Documentation Fee: $395

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

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604-532-XXXX

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604-532-8828

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$18,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2019 Chevrolet Malibu