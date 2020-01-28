2019 CHEVROLET MALIBU LT 1.5L TURBO, AUTO, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, HEATED STEERING, COLLISION ALERT WITH AUTONOMOUS BRAKING (AEB), LANE KEEPING ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ALERT, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, PARK ASSIST (REAR SENSORS), REMOTE/PUSH START, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH-USB-AUX, ALLOYS, POWER GROUP, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALARM



UP TO 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS, OAC



$0 DOWN FINANCING, OAC



STOCK # C192964

Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Steering Wheel Controls

Adaptive Cruise Control

Proximity Key

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Push Button Start Windows Panoramic Sunroof Seating Leather Interior

5 Passenger

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Dual Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Safety Child Safety Locks

Additional Features BACKUP SENSORS

Driver Side Airbag

Rear cross traffic alert

TOUCHSCREEN

WiFi Hotspot

Apple Car Play

LANE DEPARTURE ALERT

Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning

Theft Deterrent/Alarm

Anti-lock Brakes / ABS

Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Remote / Keyless Entry

Air Conditioning A/C

Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators

Backup / Rear View Camera

Android Audio

Auto Start or Remote Start

Self Braking

