20109 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
+ taxes & licensing
2019 CHEVROLET MALIBU LT 1.5L TURBO, AUTO, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, HEATED STEERING, COLLISION ALERT WITH AUTONOMOUS BRAKING (AEB), LANE KEEPING ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ALERT, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, PARK ASSIST (REAR SENSORS), REMOTE/PUSH START, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH-USB-AUX, ALLOYS, POWER GROUP, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALARM
UP TO 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS, OAC
$0 DOWN FINANCING, OAC
STOCK # C192964
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
20109 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E4