2019 Chevrolet Malibu

LT AUTONOMOUS BRAKING

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

LT AUTONOMOUS BRAKING

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12,600KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4571112
  • Stock #: C192964
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5ST7KF204691
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2019 CHEVROLET MALIBU LT 1.5L TURBO, AUTO, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, HEATED STEERING, COLLISION ALERT WITH AUTONOMOUS BRAKING (AEB), LANE KEEPING ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ALERT, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, PARK ASSIST (REAR SENSORS), REMOTE/PUSH START, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH-USB-AUX, ALLOYS, POWER GROUP, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALARM

UP TO 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS, OAC

$0 DOWN FINANCING, OAC

STOCK # C192964

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Proximity Key
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Push Button Start
Windows
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • 5 Passenger
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Dual Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
  • Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
  • BACKUP SENSORS
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Rear cross traffic alert
  • TOUCHSCREEN
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Apple Car Play
  • LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
  • Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
  • Backup / Rear View Camera
  • Android Audio
  • Auto Start or Remote Start
  • Self Braking

