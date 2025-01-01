$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
191,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCRYBEF2KZ232316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 191,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Norman Motor Group
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class GLB 250 4Matic PWR HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI CAM 41,410 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Sport GT 4WD e-TORQUE HEATED/COOLED LEATHER NAVI C 57,245 KM $59,888 + tax & lic
2022 Dodge Durango GT AWD PWR HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI CAMERA 63,110 KM $48,888 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Norman Motor Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
Call Dealer
1-855-979-XXXX(click to show)
1-855-979-4888
Alternate Numbers604-909-2268
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Norman Motor Group
1-855-979-4888
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500