Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

147,257 KM

Details

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

TRUE NORTH SILVERADO LT PWR HEATED SEATS CAMERA

12253603

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

TRUE NORTH SILVERADO LT PWR HEATED SEATS CAMERA

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,257KM
VIN 1GCUYDED8KZ285753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15605
  • Mileage 147,257 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

1-855-979-4888

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500