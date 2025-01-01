$29,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
TRUE NORTH SILVERADO LT PWR HEATED SEATS CAMERA
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
TRUE NORTH SILVERADO LT PWR HEATED SEATS CAMERA
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$29,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
147,257KM
VIN 1GCUYDED8KZ285753
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15605
- Mileage 147,257 KM
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500