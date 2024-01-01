Menu
For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572. Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. Doc fee: $695. Dealer # 31214

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

87,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,850

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD 4dr RS w/2LT

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD 4dr RS w/2LT

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$29,850

+ taxes & licensing

87,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GNEVJKW7KJ271933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R1933
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-XXXX

1-778-385-0572

$29,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2019 Chevrolet Traverse