2019 Dodge Charger
GT
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P215014
- Mileage 73,600 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 DODGE CHARGER GTSUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER/SUEDE SEATS, HEATED & COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER MEMORY SEATS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, ALPINE SPEAKER SYSTEM, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, PADDLE SHIFTERS, SPOILER, ALLOY WHEELS, HOOD SCOOP, LED HEADLIGHTS, REMOTE STARTER, KEYLESS GO, PUSH BUTTON STARTAVAILABLE WARRANTY OPTIONSCALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE-------- PRE APPROVAL -------STOCK # P215014PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEALER # 31301all finance options are subject to ....oac...
