2019 DODGE CHARGER GT

SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER/SUEDE SEATS, HEATED & COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER MEMORY SEATS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, ALPINE SPEAKER SYSTEM, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, PADDLE SHIFTERS, SPOILER, ALLOY WHEELS, HOOD SCOOP, LED HEADLIGHTS, REMOTE STARTER, KEYLESS GO, PUSH BUTTON START

STOCK # P215014
PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXES
DEALER # 31301

73,600 KM

$27,966

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

73,600KM
Used
VIN 2C3CDXHG2KH614689

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P215014
  • Mileage 73,600 KM

