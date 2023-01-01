$22,850+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus
Location
Fraser Auto Sales
20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6
1-778-385-0572
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$22,850
+ taxes & licensing
49,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RDGBG1KR601814
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R1814
- Mileage 49,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572 Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fraser Auto Sales
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 49,000 KM $22,850 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Outback 2.5I LIMITED W/TECH PKG 118,000 KM $21,850 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT 98,000 KM $14,850 + tax & lic
Email Fraser Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Auto Sales
20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6
Call Dealer
1-778-385-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,850
+ taxes & licensing
Fraser Auto Sales
1-778-385-0572
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan