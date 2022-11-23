Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

49,810 KM

Details Description

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
Norman Motor Group

SE QUAD BUCKET LEATHER DVD ENT PKG B/U CAMERA STOW

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

49,810KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 14591
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8KR795032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,810 KM

Vehicle Description

Here is the opportunity you've been waiting for! This vehicle won't be on the lot long! A safe vehicle to haul your most precious cargo! Dodge prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: 1-touch window functionality, adjustable headrests in all seating positions, and remote keyless entry. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

