2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE QUAD BUCKET LEATHER DVD ENT PKG B/U CAMERA STOW
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
- Listing ID: 9334213
- Stock #: 14591
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG8KR795032
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14591
- Mileage 49,810 KM
Vehicle Description
Here is the opportunity you've been waiting for! This vehicle won't be on the lot long! A safe vehicle to haul your most precious cargo! Dodge prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: 1-touch window functionality, adjustable headrests in all seating positions, and remote keyless entry. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
