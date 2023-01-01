Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

82,621 KM

Details Features

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

604-532-8888

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

  1. 9588274
  2. 9588274
Contact Seller

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

82,621KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9588274
  • Stock #: 13UBNA22614
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDGXKR722614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Leather-Faced Seats w/ Perforation - Black / LT Gr
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 13UBNA22614
  • Mileage 82,621 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Convenience Group
BRIGHT WHITE
PDI
Holdback
CREW PLUS
Radio 430N
Leather-Faced Seats w/ Perforation - Black / LT Greystone
Single DVD Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

2016 Honda Odyssey E...
 45,556 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2017 Porsche Macan S
 48,619 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic
2019 Infiniti QX50 2...
 37,000 KM
$35,000 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory