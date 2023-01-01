2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

$34,900 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 6 2 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9588274

9588274 Stock #: 13UBNA22614

13UBNA22614 VIN: 2C4RDGDGXKR722614

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Leather-Faced Seats w/ Perforation - Black / LT Gr

Body Style Minivan / Van

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 13UBNA22614

Mileage 82,621 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Driver Convenience Group BRIGHT WHITE PDI Holdback CREW PLUS Radio 430N Leather-Faced Seats w/ Perforation - Black / LT Greystone Single DVD Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.