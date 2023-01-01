$34,900+ tax & licensing
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Infiniti Langley
604-532-8888
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew
Location
82,621KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9588274
- Stock #: 13UBNA22614
- VIN: 2C4RDGDGXKR722614
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Leather-Faced Seats w/ Perforation - Black / LT Gr
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 82,621 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Convenience Group
BRIGHT WHITE
PDI
Holdback
CREW PLUS
Radio 430N
Leather-Faced Seats w/ Perforation - Black / LT Greystone
Single DVD Entertainment System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Infiniti Langley
5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2