Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214</p>

2019 Ford Edge

64,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Edge

ST AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Edge

ST AWD

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

  1. 1701988892
  2. 1701988899
  3. 1701988905
  4. 1701988911
  5. 1701988917
  6. 1701988921
  7. 1701988927
  8. 1701988933
  9. 1701988939
  10. 1701988945
  11. 1701988951
  12. 1701988957
  13. 1701988964
  14. 1701988969
  15. 1701988975
  16. 1701988983
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$29,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
64,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4AP7KBB72020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R2020
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fraser Auto Sales

Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in Langley, BC
2018 Nissan Rogue SL 87,000 KM $22,850 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru Crosstrek Outdoor CVT for sale in Langley, BC
2022 Subaru Crosstrek Outdoor CVT 39,000 KM $28,850 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4dr LS for sale in Langley, BC
2017 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4dr LS 65,000 KM SOLD

Email Fraser Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

Call Dealer

1-778-385-XXXX

(click to show)

1-778-385-0572

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Edge