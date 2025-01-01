Menu
<p>2019 Ford Escape SE with the 1.5L ecoboost 4 cylinder engine, 4wd, cloth interior, heating front seats, am/fm/bluetooth, reverse camera, rear folding seats, clean title, and so much more.</p><p> </p><p>Documentation Fee: $195</p><p> </p>

2019 Ford Escape

48,600 KM

$23,700

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

12689427

2019 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$23,700

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD9KUC13406

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,600 KM

2019 Ford Escape SE with the 1.5L ecoboost 4 cylinder engine, 4wd, cloth interior, heating front seats, am/fm/bluetooth, reverse camera, rear folding seats, clean title, and so much more.

 

Documentation Fee: $195

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$23,700

+ taxes & licensing>

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2019 Ford Escape