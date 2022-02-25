$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
S FWD
22,014KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8323062
- Stock #: LA6378
- VIN: 1FMCU0F72KUC16378
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,014 KM
Vehicle Description
At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.
With an interior that easily adapts to your needs and keeps all your equipment hidden, the 2019 Ford Escape is the perfect partner for the spontaneous adventurer. This 2019 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Langley.
The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile 2019 Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2019 Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This low mileage SUV has just 22,014 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Escape's trim level is S FWD. This incredible SUV comes with Ford's Sync infotainment system complete with voice activation, bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM, smart phone connectivity, and steering wheel controlled audio. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry, cruise control, electronic stability control and a rear view camera to help you back out of tight spaces.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU0F72KUC16378.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o
