2019 Ford Escape
SEL 4WD, Pano Roof, Leather, Reverse Cam, Tow Pkg
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9602239
- Stock #: B3874(DL#31138)
- VIN: 1FMCU9HD1KUB87950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 59,026 KM
Vehicle Description
Extra Clean 4WD SUV with Only 59,026 Kms.. This Escape Comes with a Rebuilt Title.. It is in Excellent Condition Inside and Out and Warranty is Available!!.. It Has Been Fully Inspected Mechanically and Structurally and You are More then Welcome to Have it Fully Inspected Yourself as Well.. Brand New Tires Just Installed..
2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD, 1.5L EcoBoost 4 Cyl., Automatic, Loaded Options Including SOS Post Crash Alert System, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Interior, Reverse Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Push Button Start with Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth Streaming, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Satellite Radio, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, Tow Package and So Much More!!
Warranty Available.. Only 59,026 Kms..
Vehicle Features
