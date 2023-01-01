2019 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,900 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 0 2 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9602239

9602239 Stock #: B3874(DL#31138)

B3874(DL#31138) VIN: 1FMCU9HD1KUB87950

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 59,026 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection

