2019 Ford Escape

59,026 KM

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD, Pano Roof, Leather, Reverse Cam, Tow Pkg

2019 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD, Pano Roof, Leather, Reverse Cam, Tow Pkg

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

59,026KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9602239
  • Stock #: B3874(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD1KUB87950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,026 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra Clean 4WD SUV with Only 59,026 Kms.. This Escape Comes with a Rebuilt Title.. It is in Excellent Condition Inside and Out and Warranty is Available!!..  It Has Been Fully Inspected Mechanically and Structurally and You are More then Welcome to Have it Fully Inspected Yourself as Well.. Brand New Tires Just Installed..

 

2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD, 1.5L EcoBoost 4 Cyl., Automatic, Loaded Options Including SOS Post Crash Alert System, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Interior, Reverse Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Push Button Start with Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth Streaming, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Satellite Radio, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, Tow Package and So Much More!!

 

Warranty Available.. Only 59,026 Kms..

 

!!!  WINTER SALE ON NOW !!! 

Priced at Only $21,900.00.. Save Thousands off Market Value!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a:  

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC 

 

Stock# B3874.. 

Dealer# 31138..

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

