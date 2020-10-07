+ taxes & licensing
604-533-0269
6025 Collection Drive, Langley, BC V3A 0C2
604-533-0269
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival! Red 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 4WD. This vehicle is sold as a MINI safety inspected Pre-owned unit and is reconditioned to luxury standards! Call us today to schedule your exclusive viewing and test drive! (Doc fee $495, $500 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
6025 Collection Drive, Langley, BC V3A 0C2