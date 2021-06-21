Menu
2019 Ford F-150

95,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Toyota

604-530-3156

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Location

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

95,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7461536
  • Stock #: PU4983

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PU4983
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ford F-150 delivers a Regular Unleaded 3.5 L EcoBoost engine powering this Automatic transmission. Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.*This Ford F-150 Comes Equipped with These Options *Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Box Style, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Rear Windows.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Langley Toyota located at 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Four Wheel Drive
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

