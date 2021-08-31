+ taxes & licensing
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
This Ford won't be on the lot long! Comfortable and safe in any road condition! All of the premium features expected of a Ford are offered, including: a rear step bumper, power door mirrors, and 1-touch window functionality. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 5 liter 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.
