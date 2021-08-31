Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

43,935 KM

Details Description Features

$52,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

LARIAT FX4 LB 4WD 5.0L V8 LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

LARIAT FX4 LB 4WD 5.0L V8 LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 7700356
  2. 7700356
  3. 7700356
  4. 7700356
  5. 7700356
  6. 7700356
  7. 7700356
  8. 7700356
  9. 7700356
  10. 7700356
  11. 7700356
  12. 7700356
  13. 7700356
  14. 7700356
  15. 7700356
  16. 7700356
  17. 7700356
  18. 7700356
  19. 7700356
  20. 7700356
  21. 7700356
  22. 7700356
  23. 7700356
  24. 7700356
  25. 7700356
  26. 7700356
  27. 7700356
  28. 7700356
  29. 7700356
  30. 7700356
  31. 7700356
  32. 7700356
  33. 7700356
  34. 7700356
  35. 7700356
  36. 7700356
  37. 7700356
  38. 7700356
  39. 7700356
  40. 7700356
Contact Seller

$52,888

+ taxes & licensing

43,935KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7700356
  • Stock #: 14081
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E56KKE86940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14081
  • Mileage 43,935 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ford won't be on the lot long! Comfortable and safe in any road condition! All of the premium features expected of a Ford are offered, including: a rear step bumper, power door mirrors, and 1-touch window functionality. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 5 liter 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
remote start
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Anti-Theft
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Rear Sliding Window
rear window defogger
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Leatherette Interior
Adjustable Pedals
Hill Ascent Control
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

2010 Toyota Tundra S...
 116,921 KM
$32,888 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-350 Plat...
 132,821 KM
$59,888 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 99,894 KM
$44,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory