Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2019 Ford F-350

89,251 KM

Details Description

$65,888

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-350

FX4 4WD DIESEL NAVI 360CAMERA SUNROOF 89KM

2019 Ford F-350

FX4 4WD DIESEL NAVI 360CAMERA SUNROOF 89KM

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$65,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,251KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT5KEE69312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15149
  • Mileage 89,251 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

604-909-2268
$65,888

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Ford F-350