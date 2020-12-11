Menu
2019 Ford F-350

58,200 KM

$61,990

+ tax & licensing
$61,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2019 Ford F-350

2019 Ford F-350

XLT 6.7L POWER STROKE 6 SPD AUTO

2019 Ford F-350

XLT 6.7L POWER STROKE 6 SPD AUTO

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$61,990

+ taxes & licensing

58,200KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6312774
  • Stock #: T2017
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT1KEE47002

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 58,200 KM

Fresh off of lease is this 2019 Ford F-350 XLT CrewCab Long Box 4x4. Powered by the 6.7L Power Stroke Diesel and mated to a 6 Spd Automatic Transmission. Lots of great options on this nice truck. 

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, 6 Passenger Cloth Seating, Tilt/Telescopic Steering, Steering Wheel Controls, AM/FM/SAT Radio with Bluetooth and Back Up Camera, 8' Box, Trailer Tow Package and much more.

 

613A
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Balance of Factory Warranty
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

