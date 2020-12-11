+ taxes & licensing
604-532-8828
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Fresh off of lease is this 2019 Ford F-350 XLT CrewCab Long Box 4x4. Powered by the 6.7L Power Stroke Diesel and mated to a 6 Spd Automatic Transmission. Lots of great options on this nice truck.
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, 6 Passenger Cloth Seating, Tilt/Telescopic Steering, Steering Wheel Controls, AM/FM/SAT Radio with Bluetooth and Back Up Camera, 8' Box, Trailer Tow Package and much more.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5