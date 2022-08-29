$62,888+ tax & licensing
1-855-979-4888
2019 Ford F-350
FX4 4WD S/C LB DIESEL PWR SEAT BIG SCREEN CAMERA
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
$62,888
- Listing ID: 9241906
- Stock #: 14554
- VIN: 1FT8X3BT7KEE16320
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,614 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford won't be on the lot long! Ensuring composure no matter the driving circumstances! Top features include air conditioning, delay-off headlights, an overhead console, and a split folding rear seat. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
