2019 Ford F-350

152,614 KM

Details Description

$62,888

+ tax & licensing
Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

FX4 4WD S/C LB DIESEL PWR SEAT BIG SCREEN CAMERA

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

152,614KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 14554
  • VIN: 1FT8X3BT7KEE16320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,614 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ford won't be on the lot long! Ensuring composure no matter the driving circumstances! Top features include air conditioning, delay-off headlights, an overhead console, and a split folding rear seat. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

