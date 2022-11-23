Menu
2019 Ford F-350

164,283 KM

Details Description

$70,888

+ tax & licensing
Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

Lariat FX4 DIESEL NAVI 360CAM SUNROOF 5TH PKG PWR

Lariat FX4 DIESEL NAVI 360CAM SUNROOF 5TH PKG PWR

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

164,283KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9334216
  • Stock #: 14588
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT3KED49069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14588
  • Mileage 164,283 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Unique in its class, this vehicle appeals to an expansive set of drivers by establishing a stylish look, dependable performance and excellent value! Top features include air conditioning, front and rear reading lights, fully automatic headlights, and more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

