Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-350

83,121 KM

Details Description Features

$87,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$87,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-350

2019 Ford F-350

Platinum Ultimate FX4, Diesel, 6" LIFTED BC Truck

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-350

Platinum Ultimate FX4, Diesel, 6" LIFTED BC Truck

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$87,900

+ taxes & licensing

83,121KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9547771
  • Stock #: B3853(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT8KEF67122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,121 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra Clean!! Local BC Truck with NO Accident Claims and Full Service History.. Serviced at Kamloops Ford! Very Well Taken Care of, Hard to Find a Scratch on it..

Thousands in Extra's Including a 6" Fabtech LIFT, 36.3"x13.6"x20" Fuel Gripper M/T Tires on Mayhem Rims, Painted Pocket Style Fender Flares, Light Bar and Kick Back Mud Flaps.. (Stock Exhaust, Not Deleted)..

 

2019 Ford F350 Platinum Ultimate with FX4 Package, 713A Package, Crew Cab 4x4, 6.8' Box, 6.7L Diesel, Automatic, Fully Loaded with Options Including Massaging Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot, 360 Camera, Twin Panel Moonroof, Navigation, Apple Car Play, Post Crash Alert System, Front Cooled and Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Leather Interior, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Push Button Start with Smart Key Entry, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Power Pedals, Power Extending and Folding Tow Mirrors, Remote Start, Lane Keep Alert and Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera, Built In Brake Controller, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, USB Inputs, Quad Beam LED Headlights, A/C, Cruise Control, Power Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Tailgate Release, Tailgate Step, Spray In Box Liner, Fog Lights, Power Running Boards and So Much More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 83,121 Kms..

 

!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $87,900.00.. Must See!!  ((No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..  

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269.. 

 Text:

 604.802.7113..  

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3853.. 

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2018 RAM 2500 SLT 4x...
 88,336 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-350 Lari...
 106,410 KM
$74,900 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Patriot Hi...
 35,150 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory