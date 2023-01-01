$87,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-533-3400
2019 Ford F-350
Platinum Ultimate FX4, Diesel, 6" LIFTED BC Truck
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$87,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9547771
- Stock #: B3853(DL#31138)
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT8KEF67122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,121 KM
Vehicle Description
Extra Clean!! Local BC Truck with NO Accident Claims and Full Service History.. Serviced at Kamloops Ford! Very Well Taken Care of, Hard to Find a Scratch on it..
Thousands in Extra's Including a 6" Fabtech LIFT, 36.3"x13.6"x20" Fuel Gripper M/T Tires on Mayhem Rims, Painted Pocket Style Fender Flares, Light Bar and Kick Back Mud Flaps.. (Stock Exhaust, Not Deleted)..
2019 Ford F350 Platinum Ultimate with FX4 Package, 713A Package, Crew Cab 4x4, 6.8' Box, 6.7L Diesel, Automatic, Fully Loaded with Options Including Massaging Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot, 360 Camera, Twin Panel Moonroof, Navigation, Apple Car Play, Post Crash Alert System, Front Cooled and Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Leather Interior, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Push Button Start with Smart Key Entry, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Power Pedals, Power Extending and Folding Tow Mirrors, Remote Start, Lane Keep Alert and Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera, Built In Brake Controller, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, USB Inputs, Quad Beam LED Headlights, A/C, Cruise Control, Power Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Tailgate Release, Tailgate Step, Spray In Box Liner, Fog Lights, Power Running Boards and So Much More..
Warranty Available.. Only 83,121 Kms..
!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $87,900.00.. Must See!! ((No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3853..
Dealer# 31138..
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.