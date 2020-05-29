Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-550

2019 Ford F-550

*Super Duty, XLT, Dual Rear Wheels, Crew Cab*

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-550

*Super Duty, XLT, Dual Rear Wheels, Crew Cab*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Contact Seller

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 72,460KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5138927
  • Stock #: RT937
  • VIN: 1FD0W5HYXKEC93025
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
10-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Check out this 2017 Ford F-550 XLT 4WD Crewcab 108" Flatbed with only 72,000KM! This flatdeck comes with the 6.8L V10 Engine that pumps out 288hp and 424 ft/lb of torque to meet all the payload needs. This truck looks like new, you must see it to believe it!

 

This 2017 Ford F-550 XLT 4WD Crewcab Flatbed includes vinyl flooring, 6.8L V10, 4WD, satellite radio, Sync infotainment system, 7-Speaker Stereo System, *6 Passenger Seating*, *Dual Rear Wheels* CD player, Dual airbags, Power mirrors, Tilt wheel, Front Airbags, AM/FM/CD Radio player, Cloth seats, Power Locks, Power Steering, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Heated Mirrors, Side Steps, Traction Control and much more!

 

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

 

 

 

Contact Rob@Autoworld 604-510-7227

 

 

 

19987 Fraser Highway

 

Langley BC

 

V3A 4E2

 

 

 

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

 

 

 

D31259

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • SiriusXM Radio
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autoworld

2019 Ford Transit *T...
 135,237 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2007 BMW Z4 *3.0i, L...
 85,037 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Sonic...
 95,314 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

Call Dealer

604-510-XXXX

(click to show)

604-510-7227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory