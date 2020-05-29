2019 Ford F-550

+ taxes & licensing
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Check out this 2017 Ford F-550 XLT 4WD Crewcab 108" Flatbed with only 72,000KM! This flatdeck comes with the 6.8L V10 Engine that pumps out 288hp and 424 ft/lb of torque to meet all the payload needs. This truck looks like new, you must see it to believe it!
This 2017 Ford F-550 XLT 4WD Crewcab Flatbed includes vinyl flooring, 6.8L V10, 4WD, satellite radio, Sync infotainment system, 7-Speaker Stereo System, *6 Passenger Seating*, *Dual Rear Wheels* CD player, Dual airbags, Power mirrors, Tilt wheel, Front Airbags, AM/FM/CD Radio player, Cloth seats, Power Locks, Power Steering, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Heated Mirrors, Side Steps, Traction Control and much more!
