2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid

Just a beauty of a Fusion!

A recent addition to our inventory is this beautiful 2019 Ford Fusion Titanium Hybrid. Combining both electric and 4 cyl gas with a seamless transition and offering great fuel economy and peppy power. This Fusion has all the bells and whistles and the black on black color combination is so nice. Comes fully loaded with lots of options including:

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seats, Heated Seats, AM/FM/SAT Premium Sound with Bluetooth and Back Up Camera, 12V power, sunroof and much more.

Only 12,400 original km's on this one.

Come on in and test drive this fabulous vehicle!

We look forward to meeting you! Remember we take trades as well.

Finance or Lease? Please ask about your options.

Call our sales office at 604-882-2277 or visit our lot at 200th Street and the Fraser Highway in Langley!

Visit our website at www.canadiancarandtruck.com or call our sales dept at 604-882-2277.

Stock # R2978

$195.00 documentation fee applied to all sales.

Follow us on Facebook or Instagram to stay up to date on the latest vehicles arriving on our lot.