2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid

Titanium

Canadian Car and Truck Rental

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale Price

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12,400KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4442181
  • Stock #: R2978
  • VIN: 3FA6P0RU5KR191290
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

 

Just a beauty of a Fusion!

A recent addition to our inventory is this beautiful 2019 Ford Fusion Titanium Hybrid. Combining both electric and 4 cyl gas with a seamless transition and offering great fuel economy and peppy power. This Fusion has all the bells and whistles and the black on black color combination is so nice. Comes fully loaded with lots of options including:

  • Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seats, Heated Seats, AM/FM/SAT Premium Sound with Bluetooth and Back Up Camera, 12V power, sunroof and much more.

Only 12,400 original km's on this one.

Come on in and test drive this fabulous vehicle!

We look forward to meeting you! Remember we take trades as well.

Finance or Lease? Please ask about your options.

Call our sales office at 604-882-2277 or visit our lot at 200th Street and the Fraser Highway in Langley!

Visit our website at www.canadiancarandtruck.com or call our sales dept at 604-882-2277.

Stock # R2978

$195.00 documentation fee applied to all sales.

Follow us on Facebook or Instagram to stay up to date on the latest vehicles arriving on our lot.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Seatbelt Air Bag

