2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Fresh off our fleet is this really nice 2019 Ford Fusion Titanium Hybrid. Powered by a 2.0L Gas/Electric combination motor making 188HP and mated to a CVT Automatic Transmission. Great on fuel and very nice to drive. Being a Titanium model it comes fully loaded with options.
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power and Heated Seats, Power Sunroof, Cruise, Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, Steering Wheel Controls, AM/FM/CD with Navigation, Bluetooth and Back Up Camera, Full Leather Interior, Alloy Wheels, Accessory Power and much more.
