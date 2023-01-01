2019 Ford Transit 150

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>Super Rare 2019 Ford Transit T150 XL 10 Passenger Mid Roof Van...</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>Loaded with Features</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>         </span>Power Group</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>         </span>Remote Keyless Entry</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>         </span>Door Keyless Keypad</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>         </span>Trailer Hitch with Wiring</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>         </span>Power Mirrors</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>         </span>Power Folding Mirrors</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>         </span>10 Passenger</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>         </span>Back Up Camera</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>         </span>Rear Air Conditioning</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>         </span>Sliding Side Door</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>         </span>Tinted Glass</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>         </span>Bluetooth</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>         </span>Cruise Control</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>         </span>CD Player</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>         </span>Steering Wheel Controls</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>         </span>Rear Window Defroster</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>         </span>Mid Roof</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>         </span>Running Board</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>          Traction Control</span></p><p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>Much Much More</span></p><p style=color: #333333; font-size: 13px;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.</span></p><p style=color: #333333; font-size: 13px;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/</span></p><p style=color: #333333; font-size: 13px;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227</span></p><p style=color: #333333; font-size: 13px;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>19987 Fraser Highway</span></p><p style=color: #333333; font-size: 13px;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>Langley BC</span></p><p style=color: #333333; font-size: 13px;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>V3A 4E2</span></p><p style=color: #333333; font-size: 13px;> </p><p style=color: #333333; font-size: 13px;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!</span></p><p style=color: #333333; font-size: 13px;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>VSA Dealer # 31259</span></p><p> </p>

49,873 KM

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

49,873KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMZK1CM3KKA68687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Bus
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 10
  • Mileage 49,873 KM

Vehicle Description

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Conventional Spare Tire

