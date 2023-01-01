$44,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Transit 150
XL 10 Passenger Mid Roof *Rear AC, Back Up Cam*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Bus
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 10
- Mileage 49,873 KM
Vehicle Description
Super Rare 2019 Ford Transit T150 XL 10 Passenger Mid Roof Van...
Loaded with Features
· Power Group
· Remote Keyless Entry
· Door Keyless Keypad
· Trailer Hitch with Wiring
· Power Mirrors
· Power Folding Mirrors
· 10 Passenger
· Back Up Camera
· Rear Air Conditioning
· Sliding Side Door
· Tinted Glass
· Bluetooth
· Cruise Control
· CD Player
· Steering Wheel Controls
· Rear Window Defroster
· Mid Roof
· Running Board
Traction Control
Much Much More
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
