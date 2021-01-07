Menu
2019 Ford Transit 250

11,800 KM

Details

$37,900

+ tax & licensing
$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2019 Ford Transit 250

2019 Ford Transit 250

MID ROOF 130" WB 3.5L ECO

2019 Ford Transit 250

MID ROOF 130" WB 3.5L ECO

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

11,800KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6375101
  • Stock #: T2100
  • VIN: 1FTYR1CGXKKB44718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 11,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived is this nice 2019 Ford Transit 250 MR with 130" Wheel base. Powered by the 3.5L Eco Boost V6 and mated to a 6 SPD Automatic Transmission. Lots of great options like Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power/Heated Mirrors, AM/FM/CD with Bluetooth and Back Up Camera, Anti-Theft Alarm, Cruise, Steering Wheel Controls and much more.

 

Van only has 11,800 original km's

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Balance of Factory Warranty
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

