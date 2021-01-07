+ taxes & licensing
604-532-8828
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Just arrived is this nice 2019 Ford Transit 250 MR with 130" Wheel base. Powered by the 3.5L Eco Boost V6 and mated to a 6 SPD Automatic Transmission. Lots of great options like Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power/Heated Mirrors, AM/FM/CD with Bluetooth and Back Up Camera, Anti-Theft Alarm, Cruise, Steering Wheel Controls and much more.
Van only has 11,800 original km's
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5