2019 Ford Transit 250

2,800 KM

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

MID ROOF EXT WB 3.7L V6 6 SPD AUTO

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

2,800KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6474048
  • Stock #: T2219
  • VIN: 1FTYR2CM0KKB80977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 2,800 KM

Vehicle Description

New to our lot is this really nice 2019 Ford Transit 250 Mid Roof Extended Wheelbase cargo van with super low km's. Powered by the 3.7L V6 with 275HP and mated to a 6 Speed Automatic Transmission. Loaded with tons of great options as well.

 

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power/Heated Mirrors, AM/FM/CD Sync Sound with Bluetooth and Back Up Camera, Autolamp and Rain Sensing Wipers, Exterior Upgrade Package, Back Up Alarm, Reverse Park Aid, Keyless Entry Pad, Anti Theft Alarm, Interior Up Package, Vinyl Flooring, Cruise Control and much more.

 

Van only has 2,800 original km's. No accidents.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Balance of Factory Warranty
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Conventional Spare Tire

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

