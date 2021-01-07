+ taxes & licensing
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
New to our lot is this really nice 2019 Ford Transit 250 Mid Roof Extended Wheelbase cargo van with super low km's. Powered by the 3.7L V6 with 275HP and mated to a 6 Speed Automatic Transmission. Loaded with tons of great options as well.
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power/Heated Mirrors, AM/FM/CD Sync Sound with Bluetooth and Back Up Camera, Autolamp and Rain Sensing Wipers, Exterior Upgrade Package, Back Up Alarm, Reverse Park Aid, Keyless Entry Pad, Anti Theft Alarm, Interior Up Package, Vinyl Flooring, Cruise Control and much more.
Van only has 2,800 original km's. No accidents.
