Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Transit 350

25,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Transit 350

2019 Ford Transit 350

XL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Transit 350

XL

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
Sale

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

25,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6337667
  • VIN: 1FTBW2XG4KKB44969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford Transit T350 148" WB High Roof Cargo Van, 3.5L Ecoboost V6 Engine, Automatic, Air Conditioning, Reverse Alarm & Park Aid, Power & Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Phone, AM/FM/AUX/SAT with SYNC, Vinyl Flooring & Wall Covering, Balance of Factory Warranty with only 25,000kms!!

Call us to see this van today while it lasts!

604-882-2277

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Balance of Factory Warranty
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

2019 Ford F-550 XLT ...
 2,700 KM
$63,330 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-350 XLT ...
 58,200 KM
$61,990 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Transit Co...
 26,800 KM
$30,900 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory