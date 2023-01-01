Menu
2019 Ford Transit Connect

64,098 KM

Details Description

$37,290

+ tax & licensing
$37,290

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Motors Langley

778-780-2405

2019 Ford Transit Connect

2019 Ford Transit Connect

Wagon XLT - Park Assist

2019 Ford Transit Connect

Wagon XLT - Park Assist

Location

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

778-780-2405

$37,290

+ taxes & licensing

64,098KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9499315
  • Stock #: L8202
  • VIN: NM0GE9F28K1418202

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L8202
  • Mileage 64,098 KM

Vehicle Description

Park Assist, SYNC 3, Power Seat, Climate Control, Touchscreen!

At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.

Compare at $38036 - Pioneer value price is just $37290!

A smart design gives this Ford Transit Connect a ton of cargo space while keeping it safe and easy to drive. This 2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon is for sale today in Langley.

If moving people is what you do, the Transit Connect Passenger Wagon is built for comfort and service. This Passenger Wagon is very versatile and flexible enough to keep up with everything life might throw your way. It's ergonomic interior puts your needs easily within reach with large buttons and easy to read screens, allowing you to keep your eyes safely on the road. Get the job done right with this functional Ford Transit Connect. This van has 64,098 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Transit Connect Wagon's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to this Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with large door openings to make loading and unloading passengers and oversized cargo a breeze. You will also get Ford Co-Pilot360, remote keyless entry, FordPass Connect, SYNC 3 with a 6.5 inch touch screen featuring streaming audio and bluetooth capability for hands free driving. Additional features include dual zone climate control, forward collision warning with automatic braking, rear view camera with rear parking sensors, body coloured front and rear bumpers, 6-way power driver seat, deep tinted rear glass plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Park Assist, Sync 3, Power Seat, Climate Control, Touchscreen, Remote Keyless Entry, Forward Collision Warning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=NM0GE9F28K1418202.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $274.64 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $50979 ). See dealer for details.

Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pioneer Motors Langley

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

